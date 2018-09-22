The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 23-30: Ballet Hispánico, Jessica Lang Dance and more

Carmen Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre performs a full-length work based on Bizet’s classic opera. Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 6 p.m. $45-$65. (800) 745-3000.
San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts Performers include Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Tango San Pedro, et al. Port of Los Angeles, Berths 88 & 89, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. Sun., 1 to 4:25 p.m. Free. www.triartsp.com.
The Story of Ramona Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre stages this site-specific work inspired by the tale of a young girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.
Jessica Lang Dance The Twyla Tharp alumna and her New York-based company present a program that includes a tribute to crooner Tony Bennett. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m. $55-$150. (949) 854-4646.
Ballet Hispánico The New York-based company continues its residency at the Luckman with a program of works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Michelle Manzanales and Tania Pérez-Salas. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$48. (323) 343-6600.
Finding a Line: Skateboarding, Music and Media Skateboarders do tricks accompanied by improvisations by jazz ensemble Jason Moran and The Bandwagon. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $30, $45. (323) 461-3673.
México Vibra! Cultural celebration includes regional music and dance. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 4:30 p.m. Free. (949) 854-4646.