Weekend Picks: Fourth of July concerts, the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival and more

Outside is the place to be this on long and hot holiday weekend, with Independence Day events including the Go-Go’s at the Hollywood Bowl and Pacific Symphony at Pacific Amphitheatre — both with fireworks. Elsewhere, Dead & Company rock out at Chavez Ravine, Pasadena Symphony & Pops play a free concert at Pasadena City Hall, and the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival returns with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” If you absolutely have to be inside with some A/C, there’s the opening-night gala of the annual iPalpiti Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall.