Weekend Picks for July 12-15; ABT's 'La Bayadère,' the L.A. Phil's 'Otello' and more

Performing-arts picks for this weekend include American Ballet Theatre’s “La Bayadère,” Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company’s “La Ruta Del Norte,” and Verdi’s “Otello” with the L.A. Philharmonic. Also, “For the Record: Tarantino” takes the stage at the Wallis. And if it’s pop music your looking for, we’ve got the Bangles in downtown L.A. and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Costa Mesa.
American Ballet Theatre’s ‘La Bayadère’
American Ballet Theatre returns to the Music Center with “La Bayadère.” A temple dancer and a warrior share an ill-fated romance in choreographer Natalia Makarova’s reimagining of composer Ludwig Minkus’ fantastical 19th-century fable set in ancient India. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $38 and up. www.musiccenter.org
‘Otello’ at the Hollywood Bowl
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic join forces with Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of singers for a concert performance of “Otello,” Verdi’s operatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy of the Moor of Venice. Tenor Russell Thomas sings the lead role. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$195. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘For the Record: Tarantino’ at the Wallis
Crime does pay in “For the Record: Tarantino,” a raucous musical revue inspired by such Quentin Tarantino flicks as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill.” With “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood. Lovelace Studio Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $55, $65. www.TheWallis.org
Grandeza Mexicana dances at the Ford
Viva! Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company marks its 15th anniversary with a remount of the troupe’s hit show “La Ruta Del Norte,” a celebration of the varied cultures of the American Southwest on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. $34-$69. www.FordTheatres.org
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons with Pacific Symphony
Walk like a man to see and hear 1960s hitmakers Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons play some of their classic tunes, backed by Pacific Symphony. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday. $40-$75. www.PacificSymphony.org
The Bangles in downtown L.A.
Walk like an Egyptian to see and hear L.A.-based, 1980s-era rock band the Bangles open this summer’s Downtown Stage Saturday Concert Series. Local indie duo Best Coast also performs. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free; reservations required. www.eventbrite.com