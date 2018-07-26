Weekend Picks: 'Annie' at the Bowl, 'Sleep' in Grand Park, Raiford Rogers dance and more

Things to do this weekend include a star-studded staging of the musical “Annie” at the Hollywood Bowl, composer Max Richter’s eight-hour concert piece “Sleep” in Grand Park, and Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet at the Luckman Theatre. “Hershey Felder: Beethoven” comes to the Wallis, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band return to Grand Performances, and the Muse/Ique Orchestra mixes things up at the Huntington Library.
‘Annie’ at the Bowl
A cast that includes Roger Bart, Megan Hilty and Lea Salonga performs a fully staged production of “Annie,” the musical based on the comic strip about a plucky Depression-era orphan. Michael Arden directs, and Kaylin Hedges sings the title role. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$202. www.hollywoodbowl.com
‘Sleep’ in Grand Park
The Music Center presents the L.A. premiere and first outdoor performances of British composer Max Richter’s immersive overnight classical work. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown. Performances begin at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and end at 6:30 a.m. the following mornings. $60, $80 (cot included); there is a listening area that’s free ($6 ticket handling fee). www.musiccenter.org
Raiford Rogers at the Luckman
L.A. contemporary-dance company Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet presents a program that includes a reprise of “Joshua Tree Symphony,” Rogers’ collaboration with composer Zbynek Mateju, plus the world premiere of “Naiveté of Flowers.” Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$45. www.luckmanarts.org
Hershey Felder as Beethoven
The one-man musical bio-drama “Hershey Felder: Beethoven” finds the actor-playwright-pianist exploring the life and work of the 19th century German composer. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Aug. 12. $35-$125. www.TheWallis.org
Kid-friendly show with Lucky Diaz
Latin Grammy winners Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band return to downtown L.A. with “Nom, Nom, Nom,” a bilingual, kid-friendly show inspired by classic fairy tales and intended to promote healthy eating habits. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. 3 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.grandperformances.org
Muse/Ique mixes music and dance
For its latest offering, “Movement/Aloud,” Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by Ballet Hispánico, violinist Alyssa Park and pianist HyeJin Kim for an al fresco program that includes works by George Gershwin, John Williams, Irving Berlin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan. The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens’ Brown Garden Lawn, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30-$130. www.huntington.org