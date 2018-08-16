SoCal Weekend Picks: 'Man of La Mancha,' 'E.T.' with live music and more

If you’ve got the time, we’ve got ideas. Check out a remount of “Man of La Mancha” in Pasadena, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert” in Costa Mesa, and shows by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile in Los Feliz and comic David Cross in DTLA. “Much Ado About Nothing” goes up at San Diego’s Old Globe, and there’s fun for the whole family at the Japanese American National Museum.
‘Man of La Mancha’ at A Noise Within
Don Quixote dreams the impossible dream once again as A Noise Within opens its 2018-19 season with a remount of the classical-repertory company’s 2017 staging of “Man of La Mancha.” Co-artistic director Geoff Elliott heads the cast of this meta-musical inspired by the misadventures of Spanish novelist Cervantes’ seriously misguided knight-errant. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 9. $25 and up; student rush, $20. www.anoisewithin.org
‘E.T.’ with Pacific Symphony
Phone home and tell them you’re off to see “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert.” Pacific Symphony performs John Williams’ classic score live-to-picture at this screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi fable about a wayward alien and the young boy who befriends him. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $12.50-$99. www.PacificSymphony.org
Brandi Carlile at the Greek
Possessed of a voice that combines the gruffness of Melissa Etheridge with the power and control of k.d. lang, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile brings her band and her tough-yet-tender Americana-style tunes to Southern California for one night only. Boston-based folk-rockers Darlingside open the show. The Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $25-$89.50. www.lagreektheatre.com
David Cross at the Orpheum
Stand-up comic, “Arrested Development” costar and “Mr. Show” sketch artist David Cross will crack wise about whatever crosses his sly, sardonic mind as his “Oh Come On” tour rolls into Southern California for one night only. The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Saturday. $39. www.ticketmaster.com
‘Much Ado About Nothing’ at the Old Globe
Former lovers Benedick and Beatrice may bicker more than they banter, but they’ll come back together in the end in the Bard’s beloved rom-com “Much Ado About Nothing.” Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directs. The Old Globe, Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; other dates through Sept. 16. $30 and up. www.TheOldGlobe.org
Natsumatsuri Family Festival in Little Tokyo
Taking place during Little Tokyo’s annual Nisei Week, the Natsumatsuri Family Festival is a family-friendly celebration of Japanese and Japanese American culture. The day includes performances by Japanese drum ensemble TaikoProject, a capella group the Grateful 4 and others, plus a traditional tea ceremony and craft activities like face-painting and origami. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., L.A. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. www.janm.org