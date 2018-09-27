Weekend Picks for Sept. 27-30: The LA Phil hits 100, Ballet Hispánico returns, and Ohana Fest rocks

The LA Phil’s gala 100th-season opener on Thursday and related festivities on Sunday lead off our recommendations for this weekend. Also, three other local classical ensembles begin new seasons, two Critics’ Picks dramas ring down the curtain, Ballet Hispánico returns is back, and there’s a star-studded bash on the beach just down the 5 Freeway. And if you love animated musicals, Musco Center has the best of the best, featuring a score performed live to picture.