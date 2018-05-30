'The Color Purple' national tour turns down the wattage — and burns a little less brightly

What’s missing is the nuclear power of Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for her performance in Doyle’s production as poor, put-upon Celie, the protagonist of Walker’s novel played by Whoopi Goldberg in the Steven Spielberg film and LaChanze in the musical’s first outing on Broadway. At the Pantages, the role is assayed by Adrianna Hicks, an ensemble player in the Broadway revival who hasn’t quite made the leap to headliner.