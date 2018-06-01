Eclectic Company Theatre must close its doors, but not before the 'Family Schmamily' festival

“Franny and Fidelia,” by Beth Polsky, is about two elderly sisters who share most everything but do have secrets. “Abram and Sarai,” by Mona Deutsch Miller, reimagines the biblical story of Abram set in Brooklyn, with a feminist take. “Sudden Death,” by Robin Russin, is about a couple who, after torrid sex, discover she’s Jewish and he’s Catholic. “Dinner With the Girls,” by Andrea Rosenwein, is about three women arguing over splitting the check in a diner — but with a twist. “Estate Sale,” by Goldstein, follows a middle-aged couple with different ideas about how to navigate an estate sale in the San Fernando Valley.