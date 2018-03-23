'Frozen' on Broadway: It's no 'Tempest' (or 'Lion King'), but the musical sings with sisterly appeal

The best songs are plucked from the movie. The simple lyrics of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "For the First Time in Forever" trace the youthful wonder of the sisters as they move from childhood to the brink of adulthood. In "Love Is an Open Door," Anna, still full of adolescent wishes despite the heartache of a mysterious rift with her sister, heedlessly succumbs to romance with handsome, too-good-to-be-true Hans (John Riddle, impressive in every way) in a pop number pulsating with blind hope.