LACMA acquires the popular 'Rain Room' for its permanent collection

Nearly 190,000 people have been caught in the seemingly magical downpour of “Rain Room,” the immersive light and sound installation that had visitors posing for selfies amid a drenching simulated storm inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art since November 2015.

The piece — created by Hannes Koch and Florian Ortkrass of the London-based art collective Random International and on loan to LACMA from Restoration Hardware, which originally commissioned the piece — closed on Jan. 22.

But fear not: The rains will return.

LACMA said it has acquired the piece, a gift from RH, for its permanent collection.

'Rain Room' comes to LACMA Rain is finally coming to Los Angeles -- unfortunately, not the kind that would reverse the drought. "Rain Room," an elaborate art installation that allows visitors to walk through a simulated downpour, is arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Video by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Rain is finally coming to Los Angeles -- unfortunately, not the kind that would reverse the drought. "Rain Room," an elaborate art installation that allows visitors to walk through a simulated downpour, is arriving at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Video by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) See more videos

Visitors to “Rain Room” largely stayed dry as they moved through its falling water. The piece recycled about 528 gallons of water.

"To us, ‘Rain Room’ is a reflection of creative courage, trust, and a belief that all of us have the ability to affect any environment we choose to step into,” Restoration Hardware Chief Executive Gary Friedman said in a LACMA blog post. “After ‘Rain Room's’ incredible success at MoMA in New York and its unprecedented 15-month run at LACMA, we are proud to donate the piece to LACMA's collection, giving it a permanent home and continuing to inspire those who encounter it."

The museum hasn’t yet announced future exhibition dates.

Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving."

deborah.vankin@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin

ALSO

Review: The Times’ art critic’s take on ‘Rain Room’

Feature: The Times’ first look at ‘Rain Room’

Getty acquires Miranda July's feminist DIY video archive for 'Joanie 4 Jackie'

With vigils, a film, a comic and marching: How the L.A. art world faced Trump's inauguration

George Lucas' wife, the public voice of his museum, talks about creating 'something that doesn't quite exist yet'