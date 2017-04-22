Surprising humor on the road to 'Lord of the Underworld’s Home for Unwed Mothers'

The initial action of “Lord of the Underworld’s Home for Unwed Mothers,” Louisa Hill’s new play at the Skylight, is set in 1964 for obvious reasons. At that time, unwed pregnancy was so taboo that teenage girls were frequently spirited away to “homes” where they could bear their children in secrecy and place them with adoptive parents.

Dee (Corryn Cummins) is one such teen but with a crucial difference: Dee is desperate to keep her child. However, being underage, she’s pressured by her parents to do otherwise. Forced by circumstance, Dee agrees only after being promised that her daughter is going to a wonderful family who will offer a better life.

The emptiness of that promise becomes apparent in the second act. Dee’s daughter, Corie (Michaela Slezak), is shunted from home to home and family to family, growing progressively more troubled with each placement. When Corie finally meets Dee some 25 years later, Corie is a cynical death-metal composer and is pregnant herself and weighing her options. Dee lends unequivocal support for Corie and her baby, but it may be too late for Corie to accept that her mother has never stopped loving her.

Cummins and Slezak grip our sympathies in thoughtful and well-measured performances. Cummins is particularly noteworthy as a sweet, sensual young woman trapped by the rigid societal norms of the day. Adrian Gonzalez and Amy Harmon play a multitude of subsidiary roles, from the humorous to the wrenching, with skill.

Cellist Marylin Winkle’s live original music beautifully underscores the proceedings, while Jeff McLaughlin’s evocative lighting is the show’s technical standout.

Although the narrative sometimes threatens to collapse into grand opera, Hill proves a promising if occasionally self-indulgent playwright who finds a surprising amount of humor in her play. In a cannily calibrated staging, director Tony Abatemarco makes the most of his comical opportunities while tamping down the play’s moments of lurid emotionalism into a richly human context.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

‘Lord of the Underworld’s Home for Unwed Mothers’

Where: Skylight Theatre, 1816½ N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays; ends May 14

Information: (213) 761-7061, SkylightTix.com

Running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

Support coverage of the SoCal arts scene. Share this article.

ALSO

Bette Midler and 'Hello, Dolly!': A match that makes for Broadway heaven

How to get more great plays to the stage? L.A. partners with Chicago, New York and London

The George Takei musical 'Allegiance' is coming to L.A.

Ibsen's radical 1879 play about women's equality gets a 2017 sequel: Lucas Hnath's 'A Doll's House, Part 2'

Ben Feldman on his new play, nerdy man-boys and, yes, the 'Mad Men' nipple thing