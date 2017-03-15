Misty Copeland bows out because of injury, but David Hallberg returns for ABT's world premiere

Misty Copeland will not dance in American Ballet Theatre’s new production, “Whipped Cream,” having its world premiere Wednesday through Sunday at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
The San Pedro native had to bow out because of injury. She’s suffering from what’s called a stress reaction in her leg, an ABT representative said, and to avoid a fracture she’s resting up. If she’s fully recovered, she will perform in ABT’s production of “Giselle” in Oman in April.
The opening performance of “Whipped Cream,” however, will feature ABT principal dancer David Hallberg, who has been away from ABT for about 2 1/2 years because of an ankle injury. He returned to the stage in December, dancing the lead in the Australian Ballet’s production of “Coppélia.” “Whipped Cream” marks his return to ABT.
“Whipped Cream,” about a young boy who falls into a sugar delirium, was choreographed by ABT artist-in-residence Alexei Ratmansky. Pop surrealist painter Mark Ryden designed the sets and costumes. The ballet is based on an obscure 1924 two-act called “Schlagobers” written and composed by Richard Strauss.
On opening night of “Whipped Cream,” Sarah Lane will perform Princess Praline, the role Copeland was going to dance. South Pasadena native Stella Abrera will play Princess Tea Flower, and Daniil Simkin will play the character known as “the boy.” The Pacific Symphony will perform the score live.
