Misty Copeland bows out because of injury, but David Hallberg returns for ABT's world premiere

Misty Copeland will not dance in American Ballet Theatre’s new production, “Whipped Cream,” having its world premiere Wednesday through Sunday at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The San Pedro native had to bow out because of injury. She’s suffering from what’s called a stress reaction in her leg, an ABT representative said, and to avoid a fracture she’s resting up. If she’s fully recovered, she will perform in ABT’s production of “Giselle” in Oman in April.

The opening performance of “Whipped Cream,” however, will feature ABT principal dancer David Hallberg, who has been away from ABT for about 2 1/2 years because of an ankle injury. He returned to the stage in December, dancing the lead in the Australian Ballet’s production of “Coppélia.” “Whipped Cream” marks his return to ABT.

“Whipped Cream,” about a young boy who falls into a sugar delirium, was choreographed by ABT artist-in-residence Alexei Ratmansky. Pop surrealist painter Mark Ryden designed the sets and costumes. The ballet is based on an obscure 1924 two-act called “Schlagobers” written and composed by Richard Strauss.

On opening night of “Whipped Cream,” Sarah Lane will perform Princess Praline, the role Copeland was going to dance. South Pasadena native Stella Abrera will play Princess Tea Flower, and Daniil Simkin will play the character known as “the boy.” The Pacific Symphony will perform the score live.

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

deborah.vankin@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin

ALSO

Wait for it: 'Hamilton' announces on-sale date for single tickets in L.A.

Review: Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' tries to reawaken that timeless magic

Why Iceland? L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival highlights amazing music from an unlikely place

Spring preview: What to see in dance, theater, art, classical and more