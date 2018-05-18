'Native Son': Antaeus Theatre gives new voice to Richard Wright's enduring questions

Taking a cue from the defining metaphor in the novel's opening chapter, Kelley adds a new character, the Black Rat (Noel Arthur) — a physical manifestation of the detached voice inside Bigger's head — to articulate this fractured black identity. "I know what I'm doing. But I can't help nothin,'" declares the Black Rat, nailing the split between the Bigger seen by white society and the way he sees himself. "Like somebody step in my skin, start acting for me."