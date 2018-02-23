Onstage, this 'Nice Fish' is an acquired taste

"Fish" has been described by Jenkins as a "patchwork of my poems and a plot." That's putting it generously, since an actual plot never surfaces. Other characters include an officious conservation officer (Tamika Simpkins) who pops out of an ice hole before plunging back into the deep. Kristen Egermeier plays Flo, a perky young woman who lives with her grandfather Wayne (Rick Friesen) in an ice hut, complete with sauna, near Erik and Ron's makeshift camp.