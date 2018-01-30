'Hello, Dolly!' sets a date for L.A. and leads Hollywood Pantages' 2018-19 season

"Hello, Dolly!" which won four Tony Awards last year including best musical revival, is coming to Los Angeles as part of the Hollywood Pantages' 2018-19 season, the theater announced Tuesday.
Bette Midler earned her first Tony for acting in her star turn as Dolly, under the direction of Broadway legend Jerry Zaks. In his review, Times critic Charles McNulty opened with: "Rarely has an exclamation point in a title been earned as thoroughly as the one in the new Broadway revival of 'Hello, Dolly!' starring Bette Midler."
Casting for the L.A. engagement has yet to be announced. Performances are scheduled to begin Jan. 29, 2019.
In New York, "Dolly" with Midler was a box-office bonanza, second only to "Hamilton" in ticket sales in Midler's final week. Bernadette Peters has since taken over the role on Broadway.
Big names also are attached to the Pantages-bound production of "A Bronx Tale," directed by Robert DeNiro. Based on the 1993 film, the musical has a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. It's the first show in the Pantages' next season, with performances beginning Nov. 6.
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the musical based on the Roald Dahl fantasy, is the season's other potential golden ticket. It begins in March 2019.
"Cats," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Les Misrables" and "Miss Saigon" complete the Pantages 2018-19 season offerings. More information: www.hollywoodpantages.com
