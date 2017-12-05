Hollywood sculpture censored after the Harvey Weinstein scandal has been returned to view

Erika Rothenberg

The Art Deco-style chaise in Erika Rothenberg's 2001 installation "The Road to Hollywood," removed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault accusations, has been returned to view at Hollywood & Highland. (Erika Rothenberg)