A so-called Saturday morning on Twitter

It’s our so-called American life — a chaotic whirlwind of legislative changes, public protests and a fire hose of news clogging our social media feeds hourly.

The latest politically flavored term trending Saturday on Twitter? “So-called president.”

The term grew out of a tweet that President Trump sent Saturday morning, aimed at U.S. District Court Judge James Robart of Seattle. Late Friday, Robart temporarily halted Trump’s executive order that barred entry to the country to people from seven predominately Muslim nations.

The message sparked a barrage of responses on Saturday, with some celebrities and authors weighing in with so-called observations of their own.

George Takei, who starred in the original “Star Trek” TV show and is now a vigorous activist, put it simply:

Takei even got a bit dramatic:

Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia!”) had a more scolding tone in her tweet:

New Yorker correspondent Ryan Lizza retweeted the President, while responding:

And actor/director Ben Stiller (“Zoolander”) seemed dumbfounded, with his above tweet.

Call it the new so-called normal.

