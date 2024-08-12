Trump returns to X, posting a flurry of messages ahead of interview with Elon Musk

Donald Trump returned on Monday to the social media platform X, more than three years after he was banned following his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, posting a rash of campaign videos ahead of a scheduled live X interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The former president’s return to his once-favored online soapbox — where he has a following of more than 88 million — offers him the opportunity to pitch his message directly to a vast swath of voters as he faces a tight race against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Until Monday, Trump had posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter only once since Musk bought the site and reinstated his account in November 2022. But the GOP nominee is now struggling to regain campaign momentum as polls show his lead narrowing since President Biden stepped aside July 21 and endorsed Harris.

Musk, who will host the conversation with Trump, has more than 193 million X followers. For the Tesla chief executive, Trump’s return to X also provides an opportunity to revive his struggling social media platform and bolster its status as a central hub for political news.

Since Musk acquired X for $44 billion in 2022 and set about transforming its ethos and mechanics — slashing staff and cutting content moderation — the site has lost some followers and advertisers. It also faces heightened competition from rival platforms, such as ByteDance’s TikTok, Meta’s Threads and Truth Social, the site Trump launched in 2022 in response to his Facebook and Twitter ban.

Musk wrote on X that the 5 p.m. PDT interview would be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining.”

Ammar Moussa, a Harris campaign spokesman, dismissed the X event as a platform for lies, characterizing Trump and his “billionaire sugar daddy” as “infamous for their relationship with the truth.”

“After ignoring swing voters for 9 days and counting, an angry Trump is taking his backward agenda of hate and division to a Twitter conversation with fellow extremist Elon Musk,” Moussa said in a statement. “Elon, for his part, knows Trump is a man who he can do “business” with, who can be bought, and who will give him vast tax handouts,” Moussa added.

Trump, who has long presented himself as the victim of persecution from the political and media elite, posted a flurry of posts on X Monday, starting with 2½-minute campaign video that juxtaposed large crowds of his supporters alongside news reports of FBI agents’ searching his Mar-a-Lago estate and his prosecution by the Justice Department.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” Trump said in a voiceover. “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead.”

Musk is likely to be an unorthodox interviewer.

A once frequent Democratic supporter who backed Biden in the last presidential election, the entrepreneur has drifted rightward since 2020 and become a frequent troll of leftwing politics and what he dubs the “woke mind virus.” Last month, Musk spoke out against a new California law that prohibits mandating that teachers notify families about student gender identity changes and announced he’s moving X and Space X headquarters from California to Texas.

After the former president survived an assassination attempt at a Butler, Pa., a month ago, Musk said he “fully” endorsed Trump. He also helped set up a political action committee to financially support Trump’s campaign.

Over the last year, X has played a key role in the presidential campaign.

Last month, President Biden announced he was suspending his presidential campaign in a letter posted on X. A year ago, Trump himself used X when he skipped the first GOP presidential primary debate and sought to undercut his Republican opponents by appearing in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson, which aired on X.

X, then known as Twitter, “permanently suspended” Trump’s account in 2021 after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of the election.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter announced in a tweet.

A month after buying the platform in 2022, Musk asked the public: Should the former president’s social media account should be reinstated? Fifteen million people voted, and 51.8% were in favor or letting Trump return.

“The people have spoken,” Musk wrote, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Until Monday, Trump had posted only once on X since his page was reinstated. Last August, Trump posted a photo of his mug shot after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia on charges he conspired to overturn his the 2020 election. “Election interference,” the caption read. “Never Surrender!”

But he told Fox News he preferred to comment on Truth Social.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News in April 2022. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

But Trump has only 7.5 million followers on Truth Social and his loyalty to his platform appears to be waning, at least for now, as his margins shrink in critical battleground states from Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.