For Anthony Bourdain, food was just the entry point for a much wider cultural discussion

It was an episode that was dear to my heart: My family lived in Riyadh for almost a year when I was a kid in the ‘70s. We had landed in the city because of my father’s work in heavy construction. U.S. television rarely, if ever, gets the nuances of Saudi Arabia right. The focus is often on corrupt Saudi royals, terrorism and the limited rights of women. All of those issues are important and real. But Saudi, to me, is also festive family parties, illicitly distilled booze and the joy of watching camel races in the desert.