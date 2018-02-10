Essential Arts & Culture: Is the border art? Plus, L.A. Phil's 100th, Jasper Johns and 'Doggie Hamlet'

Twelve actors from around the globe depicting stories about their family and friends — real immigration stories — is the idea behind "The New Colossus." It's the new production from the Actors' Gang, and it's directed by founding artistic director Tim Robbins. Tim Greiving talked with the cast and Robbins, who said of the play's origins, "I asked everyone to really think about their own families and how they found their way here. . . . We try to physically manifest what the struggle is, to go from one place to another, and the difficulty of that, and the danger of that." Los Angeles Times