Essential Art & Culture: Getty Center at 20, a show unearths Mexican masterpieces, a Gold Rush opera

An important anniversary for the Getty Center and a revelatory paintings show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly West Coast dose of what’s burning up in arts and culture:

THE GETTY AT TWO DECADES

The Getty Center is turning 20. And to mark the occasion Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne spoke with its architect, (the very dry) Richard Meier, about the forces that shaped the building’s design. “There was a committee formed by the neighborhood association, and I remember meeting with them early on,” Meier recalls. “And they said, “We don’t want to see it, we don’t want to hear it, we don’t want to smell it.” Welcome to Los Angeles! Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Visitors attend a preview at the Getty Center two days before its official public opening in 1997. Visitors attend a preview at the Getty Center two days before its official public opening in 1997. (Los Angeles Times)

Plus, to mark his mother-in-law’s 80th birthday, who is into design, Hawthorne organized an architecture tour of nine Los Angeles buildings from nine decades. This looks like a great thing to do over the holiday (at 4 a.m. when there is no traffic). Los Angeles Times

ART THAT IS A REVELATION

LACMA has unveiled a historic show of paintings titled “Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790: Pinxit Mexici,” as part of Pacific Standard Time: LA / LA. Featuring more than 100 works, many of which have never been on public view, the exhibition is “a first” and builds knowledge of an understudied era, “a remarkable curatorial achievement, one of the most memorable exhibitions of the year,” says Times art critic Christopher Knight. Los Angeles Times

Museum Associates / LACMA / Fomento Cultural Banamex "El Divino Esposo," circa 1750, by Miguel Cabrera at LACMA. "El Divino Esposo," circa 1750, by Miguel Cabrera at LACMA. (Museum Associates / LACMA / Fomento Cultural Banamex)

In other PST news: LA/LA news: Laura Aguilar’s retrospective at the Vincent Price Art Museum has been drawing attention for the inventive ways in which the photographer chronicled her own body. Art in America, New Yorker

Plus, writer Matt Stromberg profiles artist Rubén Ortiz-Torres, whose hand can be seen in various PST: LA/LA exhibitions — and whose exhibition “MEX/LA” at the Museum of Latin American Art in 2011 served as intellectual precursor to the current series of shows. KCET Artbound

‘VERMONICA’ GONE

Sheila Klein’s beloved lightpost sculpture “Vermonica” has inhabited a strip mall in East Hollywood since 1993. Late last month it was taken down and placed before the Bureau of Street Lighting offices. The artist, who made the piece as a healing gesture in the wake of the Los Angeles riots, was never notified. “It’s outrageous,” she tells me. City officials say they moved the piece because of impending construction. Los Angeles Times

Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times The lampposts once employed in "Vermonica" were reinstalled in front of Bureau of Street Lighting offices on Santa Monica Boulevard. The lampposts once employed in "Vermonica" were reinstalled in front of Bureau of Street Lighting offices on Santa Monica Boulevard. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

AN IMMIGRANT’S TALE

Over the summer, I wrote about how filmmaker Alejandro Iñárritu’s virtual reality installation “Carne y Arena” told a poignant story about the treacherous desert crossing many Latin American immigrants make to get to the U.S. Last month, the director won a special Academy Award for the piece. Iñárritu took time to chat with me about why “Carne y Arena” has been so important to him: “There is so much blah, blah, blah and so much tweets and nobody is interested in going to the root of why these people are leaving their homelands, their families, their culture — putting themselves at risk, putting their lives at risk, their kids’ lives at risk.” Los Angeles Times

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times Academy Award-winning director Alejandro Iñárritu at LACMA, where "Carne y Arena" is on view. Academy Award-winning director Alejandro Iñárritu at LACMA, where "Carne y Arena" is on view. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A GOLD RUSH OPERA

John Adams’ new opera “Girls of the Gold West,” from a concept by Peter Sellars, recently opened the San Francisco Opera. The reviews have been negative, notes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. So he dug in for not one, but two, performances. The story is disjointed, Swed notes, but the opera’s themes make it one for our time. “It’s doesn’t matter from which direction you approach the War Memorial Opera House. You will pass encampments of homeless seemingly growing in direct proportion to the invasion of newly minted tech millionaires.” Los Angeles Times

Corey Weaver / San Francisco Opera "Girls of the Gold West." "Girls of the Gold West." (Corey Weaver / San Francisco Opera)

OFFICE HOURS

Want to meet a museum director to talk about your work? The Main Museum in downtown Los Angeles has just such a program. Once a year, director Allison Agsten sits down with the first 50 artists to sign up. The Times’ Deborah Vankin sat in on the meetings. Los Angeles Times