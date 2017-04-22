Essential Arts: The Divine Miss M, an Ibsen sequel, everything Icelandic and charging bulls

We’ve got Dolly. We’ve got groundhogs. And we’ve got Icelandic music and prickly architects. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s most necessary culture stories:

Hello, Bette!

Bette Milder wows in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway. Julieta Cervantes Bette Milder wows in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway. Bette Milder wows in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway. (Julieta Cervantes)

Times theater critic Charles McNulty says he wasn’t exactly “champing at the bit” for another “Hello, Dolly!” revival. But he says the new Broadway production, directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Bette Midler, “operates under the principle that golden age musicals should keep intensifying the pleasure of the audience until a state of euphoria is achieved.” Los Angeles Times

‘Groundhog Day’ soldiers on

Andy Karl, starring as weatherman Phil Connors, injured himself just days before "Groundhog Day" was Joan Marcus Andy Karl, starring as weatherman Phil Connors, injured himself just days before "Groundhog Day" was set to open on Broadway. Andy Karl, starring as weatherman Phil Connors, injured himself just days before "Groundhog Day" was set to open on Broadway. (Joan Marcus)

Turning “Groundhog Day” into a Broadway musical hasn’t been easy. There’s been the myriad mechanics of transforming the popular movie (which starred Bill Murray) into something that could work on stage. Plus, leading man Andy Karl, who plays weatherman Phil Connors, injured himself right before the opening. Times reporter Steven Zeitchik chronicles the odyssey. Los Angeles Times

Despite his injuries, Tony-nominated Karl gamely took to the stage (with a knee brace) on opening night — and The Times’ McNulty there. “His limp, subtle at first, became more noticeable in the second act,” he writes. “But it didn’t detract from his performance, which is the biggest asset in this otherwise shaky show.” Los Angeles Times

‘A Doll’s House’ Redux

Shannon Cochran as Nora in Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2," at South Coast Repertory in Costa Debora Robinson / South Coast Repertory Shannon Cochran as Nora in Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2," at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa. Shannon Cochran as Nora in Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2," at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa. (Debora Robinson / South Coast Repertory)

Attempts have been made to follow up Henrik Ibsen’s seminal “A Doll’s House,” but they haven’t made much of a mark. Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” on view at South Coast Repertory through the end of the month, may be another story, reports McNulty. The play, he writes, is “smart, compact and stirring” and “seems destined to have a life as a puissant postscript to Ibsen’s masterwork.” Los Angeles Times

L.A.’s hottest ticket

Judith Moreland and Bo Foxworth in "Building the Wall" at the Fountain Theatre. Ed Krieger Judith Moreland and Bo Foxworth in "Building the Wall" at the Fountain Theatre. Judith Moreland and Bo Foxworth in "Building the Wall" at the Fountain Theatre. (Ed Krieger)

“Building the Wall,” the new political play by Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan, has become one of the bestselling shows in the history of L.A.’s Fountain Theatre. And it is scheduled to open in the coming weeks and months in New York, Denver and Washington, D.C. "We hope it triggers a flurry of midnight tweets from the White House,” artistic director Stephen Sachs told The Times’ Craig Nakano. Los Angeles Times

Since we’re on the subject of politics, Times contributor Margaret Gray reviews “The Originalist,” the drama inspired by late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, at the Pasadena Playhouse (on view through May 7). It is, she writes, “ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ reconfigured as a debate on American jurisprudence.” Los Angeles Times

Changing of the architecture guard

UCLA's Hitoshi Abe, left, with Qingyun Ma of USC — both are leaving their posts as architecture dean Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times UCLA's Hitoshi Abe, left, with Qingyun Ma of USC — both are leaving their posts as architecture deans. UCLA's Hitoshi Abe, left, with Qingyun Ma of USC — both are leaving their posts as architecture deans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne sat down with Hitoshi Abe, who departed as UCLA’s architecture dean last year, and Qingyun Ma, the outgoing architecture dean at USC, for a conversation that took place in a neutral, non-university location. (So much rivalry, so little time.) In it, the two talk about how they shaped their respective departments, how L.A. has changed and why the city erects ugly buildings. Los Angeles Times

Get to know Galka Scheyer

A detail from a photo of art collector and dealer Galka Scheyer in her home built by architect Richa Lette Valeska A detail from a photo of art collector and dealer Galka Scheyer in her home built by architect Richard Neutra. A detail from a photo of art collector and dealer Galka Scheyer in her home built by architect Richard Neutra. (Lette Valeska)

German-born art dealer Galka Scheyer helped organize exhibitions that promoted a key group of 20th century artists known as the Blue Four: Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger, Alexei Jawlensky and Vasily Kandinsky. The Times’ Jessica Gelt reports on a show at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena that shines a light on the importance of Scheyer’s work. Los Angeles Times

Artist walls

Lisa Anne Auerbach's mural "Strik Strikke" at the Beverly Center. Charlie Cho / Beverly Center Lisa Anne Auerbach's mural "Strik Strikke" at the Beverly Center. Lisa Anne Auerbach's mural "Strik Strikke" at the Beverly Center. (Charlie Cho / Beverly Center)

Those wild construction barricades covering the walls of the Beverly Center during its renovation? They were designed by artists, reports The Times’ Deborah Vankin. The project was done in association with the Hammer Museum and features installations by a who’s who of L.A. art, including Lisa Anne Auerbach, Catherine Opie and Barbara Kruger. Los Angeles Times

Must see: The ghost of Goya

A detail from Irene Iré and Manuel Ocampo's “A Monument to the Failed Liberation of the World, Part Irene Iré and Manuel Ocampo / Coagula Curatorial A detail from Irene Iré and Manuel Ocampo's “A Monument to the Failed Liberation of the World, Part 5." A detail from Irene Iré and Manuel Ocampo's “A Monument to the Failed Liberation of the World, Part 5." (Irene Iré and Manuel Ocampo / Coagula Curatorial)

In a new exhibition at Coagula Curatorial, painters Manuel Ocampo and Irene Iré take on the legacy of the 18th century Spanish painter Goya, known for his acidic takes on high-class folly and war. “Goya, like many artists, had a problem with authority,” writes Times contributing reviewer David Pagel. “This exhibition suggests that if he were still with us, he’d like Iré and Ocampo.” Los Angeles Times