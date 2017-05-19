Essential Arts & Culture: Björk-apalooza, a master of theater, architecting L.A.'s newest museum

We’ve got Björk. We’ve got the legendary theater director Peter Brook. We have a 24-hour party for Lou Harrison and the architect behind the Marciano Art Foundation. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, and this week’s art and culture newsletter has more offerings than the all-you-can-eat at Sizzler:

“Björk-apalooza” is about to hit L.A., and The Times’ Jessica Gelt is on it. The famed Icelandic musician is staging a virtual reality exhibition titled “Björk Digital,” she is presenting her new book “34 Scores for Piano, Organ, Harpischord and Celeste,” and she has a sold-out show with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. “I’m trying to be truthful to the lives we lead now,” the artist says of the digital project. “We are on our phones now — sharing files and ideas, making videos, photos and songs.” Los Angeles Times

Times theater critic Charles McNulty had an epic sit-down with British theater director Peter Brook, who is about to open his latest production at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. McNulty looks at this master’s long history (he is 92) of working with gifted actors (Laurence Olivier, Alec Guinness) and staging groundbreaking productions (“Marat/Sade” and his nine-hour “The Mahabharata”). The new work “Battlefield” is a 70-minute distillation of “Mahbharata” that explores society’s slide into a dark and chaotic phase. “We are,” Brook tells McNulty, “in the very last part of a sliding slope going downwards.” Los Angeles Times

And because McNulty is on a tear, he also has pieces on Guillermo Calderón’s new drama, “Kiss,” Amy Freed’s “The Monster Builder” and Wallace Shawn’s “The Designated Mourner.” Whew!

L.A. is unveiling a new museum next week: the Marciano Art Foundation, which has taken up residence inside the old Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Blvd. I profile architect Kulapat Yantrasast, a protegé of Pritzker Prize-winner Tadao Ando and founder of the Culver City firm Why, about his work redesigning this unusual space. “I like it because it feels alive,” says Yantrastast of the unusual building. “It’s not a white box. It has these eccentric details.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, Jori Finkel reports on the L.A. art spaces that are opening in vintage settings — including the Marciano Art Foundation and the Main Museum. New York Times

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at the zoning and urbanism issues surrounding the Expo Line — and it ain’t pretty. “Should we focus on the fact that new zoning plans for the Expo corridor in Los Angeles and Santa Monica have yet to be implemented?” he asks. “Or that the plans, as written, are so watered down by worries about density and new development as to be effectively meaningless in attacking our acute housing shortage?” Maintain that unworkable status quo, El Lay! Los Angeles Times

Plus, Hawthorne also reports on plans by the Berggruen Institute, the public policy think tank established by Nicolas Berggruen, to construct a campus in the Santa Monica Mountains designed by Herzog & de Meuron, as well as its takeover of a 1924 building in MacArthur Park, which Spanish firm SelgasCano will renovate. Los Angeles Times

In the meantime, Times classical music critic Mark Swed attended a 24-hour celebration in Joshua Tree to mark the 100th anniversary of composer Lou Harrison’s birth. He was often treated as an outsider artist for his protean interests, which included Indonesian gamelans, Esperanto and microtones. It was an event that included star-gazing, tree plantings and some “gorgeous” performances of Harrison’s work. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Swed took in a production of the Long Beach Opera’s “As One,” a coming-of-age tale by Laura Kaminsky that is also a transgender story. “As One,” he writes, “is not so much an opera of ripped-out-of-the-headlines relevance than a traditional, if unconventional, love story.” Los Angeles Times