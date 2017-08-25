Essential Arts & Culture: USC's retro Village debuts, Dudamel vs. Maduro, the Berkshire Museum's art sale

USC’s shiny new-old architecture. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s swipe at Gustavo Dudamel. The Berkshire Museum’s disquieting plan to sell off its art. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week in steaming-hot culture news:

Disneyland meets Hogwarts

The new $700-million USC Village is finally open — and it’s a Goth bonbon stuffed with a creamy center of the blandly bureaucratic. “With its Gothic ornament, peaked arches and 150-foot clock tower,” reports Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne, “the complex is a fantasia of just-add-water heritage, equal parts Disneyland and Hogwarts.” He also notes that at the opening ceremony, USC President C.L. Max Nikias said the complex gives the university “1,000 years of history we don’t have.” That, writes, Hawthorne, is one of the “laziest clichés” about Los Angeles — a town with a pretty enviable architectural history. Los Angeles Times

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times The new USC Village, designed by Los Angeles firm Harley Ellis Devereaux. The new USC Village, designed by Los Angeles firm Harley Ellis Devereaux. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

As part of the pageantry, the university unveiled a sculpture that features a quote from Hamlet and William Shakespeare’s name spelled “Shakespear.” The spelling resulted in trolling from crosstown rivals UCLA. But scholars note that the Bard’s name was spelled myriad ways in his day. USC may have history on its side, but UCLA scores points for its flaming tweet. Final score: USC: 1, UCLA: 1. Los Angeles Times

Dudamel in the Venezuelan maelstrom

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has canceled a four-city tour of the Venezuelan Youth Orchestra that was to be led by Gustavo Dudamel. In May, the musical director of the L.A. Phil called on Maduro to halt violence against protesters. “But what mainly seems to have set Maduro off,” reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed, “is that Dudamel … worked behind the scenes with former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero to free popular violinist Wuilly Arteaga.” Arteaga had been arrested for playing the Venezuelan national anthem during a protest. Los Angeles Times

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Gustavo Dudamel is shown last month at the Hollywood Bowl. Gustavo Dudamel is shown last month at the Hollywood Bowl. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A worrisome art sale

The Berkshire Museum in Massachusetts wants to sell 40 of its most notable paintings — including works by Norman Rockwell, Alexander Calder, Albert Bierstadt and Frederic Edwin Church — to fund future museum operations (including a possible change of mission). Times art critic Christopher Knight says that is a terrible plan. “Here’s an idea: Don’t sell the art. Do close the museum,” he writes. In auctioning off works in this way, the institution is simply privatizing art that belongs to the public, he adds, and “the public is the loser.” Must. Read. Los Angeles Times

Gillian Jones / AP The Berkshire Museum's plan to sell 40 works of art, including one of Norman Rockwell's best paintings, to pay its bills. The Berkshire Museum's plan to sell 40 works of art, including one of Norman Rockwell's best paintings, to pay its bills. (Gillian Jones / AP)

Lawsuit at the Geffen

Randall Arney, the former artistic director at the Geffen Playhouse, filed a lawsuit alleging age and disability discrimination against the theater’s management. Arney was recently replaced by 41-year-old TV and film director Matt Shankman. In his legal complaint, he cites an “exemplary, unblemished record of service.” Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Randall Arney, who served as artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse for 17 years. Randall Arney, who served as artistic director of the Geffen Playhouse for 17 years. (Los Angeles Times)

Berggruen’s new institute

Christopher Hawthorne reports on a proposed new campus designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning firm Herzog & de Meuron for the Berggruen Institute, a public policy think-tank focused on governance. The project, which will be located on a hilltop near the Getty Center on the Westside, represents two sides of L.A.: a combination of “seemingly unlimited space” with “a city that is growing increasingly dense and vertical.” Los Angeles Times

Herzog & de Meuron A rendering of the proposed Westside campus for the Berggruen Institute, by Herzog & de Meuron. A rendering of the proposed Westside campus for the Berggruen Institute, by Herzog & de Meuron. (Herzog & de Meuron)

Bowled over

Gustavo Dudamel led a show of Holst’s “The Planets” and a new Icelandic violin concerto at the Hollywood Bowl this week — an unusually experimental program for the Bowl’s picnic-happy audience. But Mark Swed reports that it worked. A “musically dangerous” violin solo by Pekka Kuusisto featured “a drone on its lowest string unnervingly tuned down a fourth” that caught everyone’s attention. Plus, the show took full advantage of the benefits and limitations of the venue’s amplification technology — proving that “the Bowl need not remain so far, far away from the ensemble’s larger mission of reinventing the orchestral wheel.” Los Angeles Times

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Violinist Pekka Kuusisto performs Daníel Bjarnason's Violin Concerto at the Hollywood Bowl. Violinist Pekka Kuusisto performs Daníel Bjarnason's Violin Concerto at the Hollywood Bowl. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Also, Times contributor Rick Schultz has a profile of Daníel Bjarnason, the Icelandic composer who wrote that violin concerto. Los Angeles Times

Getting solar with Ron Athey