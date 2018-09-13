On Saturday, Los Tigres del Norte will become the first norteño act to play at the Hollywood Bowl

It is hard to overstate the importance of Los Tigres del Norte to Latin music and to norteño — not to mention to Latino immigrants in general. The band members, which since that first gig at Soledad Prison have been based in the Bay Area (San Jose, to be exact), are U.S. citizens. And their work has frequently touched on the everyday lives of recent immigrants: the hard work, the yearning for home and the politics of being the outsider when the insiders don’t want you around.