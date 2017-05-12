Essential Arts & Culture: Sneak peek of the new Marciano, Obama's library, Tennessee Williams in dance

Inside L.A.’s newest museum. A first look at designs for Obama’s presidential library. And the death and life of Chris Burden. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with all your culture news needs:

Marciano sneak peek

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Maurice Marciano, left, founder of the Marciano Art Foundation, with artist Sterling Ruby, at the foundation site. Maurice Marciano, left, founder of the Marciano Art Foundation, with artist Sterling Ruby, at the foundation site. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

El Lay, you’ve got another museum ’bout to land in your midst. The Marciano Art Foundation, the private museum of collector Maurice Marciano, is set to open its doors to the public at the end of this month in its newly renovated gallery space at the old Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard. The Times’ Deborah Vankin got an advance tour from Marciano himself. “It’s like a dream,” he tells her. Los Angeles Times

Obama’s library — take one

Obama Foundation The Obama Presidential Center will be anchored by a museum tower housing exhibition space as well as education and meeting rooms. The single-story library and forum, right, will have a landscaped roof. The Obama Presidential Center will be anchored by a museum tower housing exhibition space as well as education and meeting rooms. The single-story library and forum, right, will have a landscaped roof. (Obama Foundation)

The Obama Foundation released preliminary designs for the former president’s library in Chicago, designed by architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien. The concept, writes Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne, leans toward the stark and monolithic — and “there’s something not just tight-lipped but a bit sepulchral about the proposal.” Los Angeles Times

Obama’s library will opt out of the presidential library network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, and instead will be run by the private Obama Foundation. Chicago Tribune

Capturing the life of an iconoclast

Magnolia Pictures The documentary "Burden" examines some of Chris Burden's most iconic works, including "Shoot," from 1971, in which the artist had a friend shoot him in the arm. The documentary "Burden" examines some of Chris Burden's most iconic works, including "Shoot," from 1971, in which the artist had a friend shoot him in the arm. (Magnolia Pictures)

He was the artist who delighted Los Angeles with “Urban Light,” the street lamp installation at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. And he was the one who had himself shot in the arm as a work of performance in the ’70s. Now the late Chris Burden is the subject of the new documentary “Burden,” by Richard Dewey and Timothy Marrinan, and it’s debuting in Los Angeles this weekend. Los Angeles Time

‘Streetcar’ in dance

Andy Ross Eve Mutso as Blanche DuBois in Nancy Meckler and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's, "A Streetcar Named Desire." Eve Mutso as Blanche DuBois in Nancy Meckler and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's, "A Streetcar Named Desire." (Andy Ross)

The Scottish Ballet will interpret Tennessee Williams’ 1947 play “A Streetcar Named Desire” as part of the Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance series at the Music Center, debuting May 19. The creative team, dominated by women, turn the ballet into the heroine Blanche’s story. “I wanted the dance season to speak to where the field is going,” Music Center President Rachel Moore tells The Times’ Jessica Gelt. “As women gain leadership positions in arts organizations and corporations, their voices do make an impact.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, it’s the 70th anniversary of Williams’ fabled work of theater. Los Angeles Times

An opera for your tablet

David Soderlund Composer Lisa Bielawa, center, shooting a scene from "Vireo" at Alcatraz Island. Composer Lisa Bielawa, center, shooting a scene from "Vireo" at Alcatraz Island. (David Soderlund)

Which leads me to Lisa Bielawa’s new opera, “Vireo: The Spiritual Biography of a Witch’s Accuser,” which was designed to be streamed online. Filmed in diverse locations, from Santa Ana to Alcatraz Island, the opera will be available as episodes via KCET. Plus, its story, about women and hysteria, couldn’t be more timely, writes contributor Catherine Womack: “Like Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ the story of ‘Vireo’ feels eerily pertinent today. The female gaze here is strong.” Bring it, muchachas! Los Angeles Times

Concert for a slain student

Michael Owen Baker / For The Times Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Walt Disney Concert Hall earlier this year. Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Walt Disney Concert Hall earlier this year. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Gustavo Dudamel dedicated a recent performance to the victims of violence in Venezuela, including a 17-year-old musician who was killed at an antigovernment protest. “We play for all our children,” he stated, “to build a better future for them with peace and love.” The artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic also spoke with Times classical music critic Mark Swed about the future of the orchestra as beloved chief executive Deborah Borda departs. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Swed caught an unusual performance of work by Bach played on cello, mandolin and bass — by musicians Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer. Los Angeles Times

An ambitious mix

Craig Schwartz Patrick Page stars in the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's "Archduke" at the Mark Taper Forum. Patrick Page stars in the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's "Archduke" at the Mark Taper Forum. (Craig Schwartz)

“Archduke,” the new play by Rajiv Joseph, currently at the Mark Taper Forum, takes as inspiration the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand (the tipping point that led to World War I). The play, writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “is more impressive in its bold outline than in its scene-by-scene execution.” But it skillfully employs history to tell a contemporary tale of “duped men, brainwashed into believing they are freedom fighters when their path is the dead end of terrorists.” Los Angeles Times