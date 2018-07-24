As 'Vida' is renewed for a second season, two Latina writers debate what it does well and what it could do better

In the fifth episode, Emma tries to book an Airbnb house with a gentrification fence and ends up fighting in the street with Mari, the activist. They continue arguing as they sit in jail. Mari asks Emma, “How does one, like, denounce their entire culture just so they can pass for white?” Emma says, “You start off by getting rid of that huge chip on your shoulder that you suffer from, and you go out to get an education so you can stop acting so rasquache” — slang meaning “lower class” and “tacky.” Their heated argument ends up touching on double standards for men and women. It also leads to a tender moment, where the characters find compassion for each other.