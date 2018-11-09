Weekend Picks for Nov. 8-11: Four Larks, Mikhailovsky Ballet and more

Annette Bening, Ed Asner, “Veep’s” Gary Cole and “Days of Our Lives’” Kate Mansi take part in a pre-Veterans Day presentation of “If All the Sky Were Paper.” This work created by author Andrew Carroll and presented with live score, features dramatic readings of the personal correspondence of U.S. armed forces personnel, their family members and others, from the Revolutionary War up through more recent conflicts. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25-$65; discounts available for veterans. www.muscocenter.org