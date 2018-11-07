Podcast pioneer Jesse Thorn and his Maximum Fun team are building a quirky audio empire

While most radio stations are beholden to providing a consistent experience for their audience in a way that allows them to “earn a preset” on a car radio, said Thorn, the podcast model is nimble and allows for deep, personal relationships with listeners. For instance, Maximum Fun has a “hugely popular” podcast about “Star Trek,” said Thorn; two, in fact: “The Greatest Generation” and “The Greatest Discovery.” Never in a “million years” could there be a radio station or even radio show based solely on “Star Trek,” Thorn says, but the show is a huge part of many people’s identities and how they view themselves.