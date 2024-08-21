‘Call Her Daddy’ podcaster Alex Cooper moving to SiriusXM in deal reportedly worth $125 million

“Call Me Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper will bring her audio empire to SiriusXM under a new multi-year deal.

“Daddy’s” got a new home, and it’s worth millions.

Alex Cooper, host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and founder of the Unwell Network, will take her multi-million-dollar audio empire to SiriusXM. She will debut “extensive exclusive content” on SiriusXM starting in 2025, the audio entertainment company announced Tuesday.

The podcaster’s multi-year deal is worth $125 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper, who launched “Call Her Daddy” in 2018 with co-creator Sofia Franklyn, said in a release that she is excited for the next chapter of her career with SiriusXM, teasing that her team has more in store for her “Daddy Gang.” In addition to “Call Her Daddy,” the roster of other Unwell Network series including “Hot Mess With Alix Earle,” “Pretty Lonesome With Madeline Argy,” “Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey,” and “In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele” will also find a new home at SiriusXM.

Advertisement

Cooper began “Call Her Daddy” under Barstool Sports but in 2021 left the media company for Spotify under a deal reportedly worth $60 million. With Spotify, Cooper expanded her podcast’s reach and reputation, becoming a go-to platform for stars including Jane Fonda, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monáe, Rebel Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow, who have been among high-profile “Call Her Daddy” guests.

While Cooper and her Unwell Network shows have a new home in SiriusXM, the deal isn’t exclusive, and other streaming platforms including Spotify will also broadcast shows under Cooper’s banner.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM president and chief content officer, lauded Cooper’s “fearless, unfiltered approach” in Tuesday’s release.

Advertisement

“SiriusXM is the perfect home for Alex to continue her amazing growth trajectory, with our unique ability to introduce her and her growing roster of standout talent to new listeners, as well as super-serve her core fans with new content,” Greenstein said. “Alex is the voice of a new generation, and I can’t wait to see what we do together in the years to come.”

Cooper told The Times in 2022 that she rejects “this assumption that making a podcast is easy.”

“It’s a lot of f— work,” she said. “I take it with great pride that my whole life revolves around it. Every Sunday I’m working, I work seven days a week. And I love it. I would not want to do anything else.”