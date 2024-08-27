‘New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce’ podcast lands deal with Amazon’s Wondery

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother, Jason Kelce, then a Philadelphia Eagles center, exchange jerseys after an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., in September 2017.

Amazon’s podcast studio, Wondery, on Tuesday announced it has landed a multiyear deal with “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” as it continues to add more audio programs to its ad sales and distribution portfolio.

The deal includes global distribution rights to audio and video episodes of “New Heights” since it began in 2022. Wondery said it will be able to create “international audio adaptations,” as well as develop, manufacture and license merchandise related to the podcast, including new products. The deal is worth more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the deal who declined to be named.

“Since its first play, ‘New Heights’ has brought hilarious, relevant commentary and interviews, even unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports,” Jen Sargent, chief executive of Wondery, said in a statement. “Now a cultural phenomenon, we’re excited to grow the ‘New Heights’ brand together with Jason, Travis and Amazon through Wondery’s 360-approach that will engage and excite their audiences across audio, video, live experiences, merch and more.”

Advertisement

The Kelce brothers’ podcast has a big following, ranking as the top sports podcast during the football season on Apple and Spotify, according to Wondery. Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason Kelce used to play with the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis Kelce is also known for dating popular musical artist Taylor Swift.

“We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership.”

“New Heights” will remain widely available on podcast services and will be ad-free on Wondery+, Amazon’s subscription podcast listening plan that costs $5.99 a month.

Advertisement

Podcast deals have evolved over time. Companies such as Spotify used to offer large upfront sums to creators for exclusive podcasts only available on their platforms. But not all of those deals were successful and some of the deals changed to become ad sales partnerships.

In July, Culver City-based Wondery landed a deal with comedian Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, which was worth about $80 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Previously Shepard had a deal with Spotify.

Football has also been popular on Amazon Prime Video, home to “Thursday Night Football,” which has attracted more younger viewers to the games than on traditional TV.