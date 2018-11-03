The week ahead in SoCal dance, Nov. 4-11: Forever Flamenco, Contra-Tiempo and more

Don Quixote St. Petersburg’s Mikhailovsky Ballet and Orchestra returns with this full-length work based on Cervantes’ classic tale of chivalry and romance. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.