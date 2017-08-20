The week ahead in L.A. theater, Aug. 20-27: ‘A Night With Janis Joplin’ and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Philip Brandes (P.B.).

Openings

Festival of Living Art Works by Munch, Picasso, Banksy, et al., are re-created and set to a musical score. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun.-Mon, 8:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 26. $15. (818) 202-4120.

A Night With Janis Joplin Kelly McIntyre portrays the 1960s rock legend in this tune-filled bio-musical. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Thu., Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $60-$105. (949) 497-2787.

Once Upon a Song Broadway’s Teri Bibb shares show tunes, stories and more. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St. Ventura. Sun., 2 p.m. $55. (805) 667-2900.

Sideways Fences A expectant young Mexican American couple face the gentrification of their Boyle Heights neighborhood and other issues in Oscar Arguello’s drama. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $15-$20. (323) 263-7684.

Stop-Motion Staged reading of Liz Kerin’s drama about a reclusive animator contending with her tragic past. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum,1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 11 a.m. Free. (310) 455-3723.

Chico’s Angels — Chicas Are 4Ever The drag trio returns in this new comedy-mystery. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 3. $35, $40. (323) 662-4255.

Alternative Acts An evening of seven short plays written around a common theme. Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.,-Sat., 10 p.m.; ends Sept. 16. $10. (323) 856-8611.

Footloose A teen rebels against a ban on dancing in his small rural community in this musical based on the hit 1984 film. Glendale Centre Theatre, 324 N. Orange St., Glendale. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $20-$32. (818) 244-8481.

Paul Robeson Theatre Festival Presented by Robey Theatre Company, this second annual event celebrates the Harlem Renaissance and its impact on black culture and the arts in L.A.; includes readings of plays, live music and more; details at www.thelatc.org. Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., noon, 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $35; some free events. (866) 811-4111.

Silent Sky Lauren Gunderson’s bio-drama about pioneering turn-of-the-last-century astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $47-$55. (562) 436-4610.

Arsenic and Old Lace Revival of Joseph Kesserling’s classic dark comedy about two little old ladies with a penchant for poisoning lonely old men. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $10-$34; for ages 8 and up. (310) 477-2055.

The Dreamer Examines His Pillow Scottie Thompson (“NCIS”) stars in John Patrick Shanley’s surrealistic, romantic comedy-drama. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 24. $30. (323) 965-9996.

Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight Coeurage Theatre Company stages Lauren Gunderson’s biographical fable about the 18th-century French physicist and mathematician. Greenway Court Theatre, 544 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. Pay what you want. (323) 673-0544.

In the Cosmos: Where We Come From, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going Sterling K. Brown, Darren Criss, Stephen Tobolowsky and Bellamy Young are among the stars taking part in this music-enhanced multimedia show presented by WordTheatre. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $35-$75. (323) 461-3673.

Madness, Mayhem and Other Stimulants… When Women Write! Three-week festival spotlighting works by local female playwrights gets underway with a selection of seven short plays by Linda L. Rand. Write Act Repertory @ the Brickhouse, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct 1. $15; festival pass, $30. (800) 838-3006.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On Follow-up to the jukebox musical features pop hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Stage Door Repertory Theatre, 1045 N. Armando St., Anaheim Hills. $22, $28. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Sept. 23. (714) 630-7378.

Nevertheless, She Persisted Five new short plays by female writers explore the treatment of women in the current political climate. The Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $20. (310) 307-3753.

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles reprises this staged concert production based on the classic David Bowie album. Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $35. (323) 860-7300.

What’s Going On Vocalist Dorian Holly pays tribute to R&B singer Marvin Gaye. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $30. (323) 964-9766.

My Motown: Music, Memories and More R&B singer Thelma Houston (“Don’t Leave Me This Way”) shares songs and stories. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $44 and up. (323) 461-3673.

The Orange Garden Staged reading of Joanna Garner’s drama about a Peace Corps volunteer in 1972 Iran. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. (310) 455-3723.

Shattered Writer-performer Diana Varco plays more than 35 characters in this solo drama about being a sexual-assault survivor. Level Ground, 638 E. Colorado Blvd., #301, Pasadena. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $10. www.onlevelground.org

Critics’ Choices

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel presents the world of Christopher Boone as this young accidental detective uniquely experiences it. Marianne Elliott’s acclaimed staging continues to impress with the way it dynamically theatricalizes the relationship this 15-year-old, whose condition is unnamed but has many of the hallmarks of Asperger’s syndrome, has with the world. (C.M.) Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 10. $25-$130. (213) 972-4400.