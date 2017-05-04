L.A theater openings, May 7-14: 'Archduke,' 'The Designated Mourner' and more

This week: A timely tale written by and starring Wallace Shawn comes to REDCAT, a new drama at the Geffen explores sexual assault on campus, and a darkly comedic historical fable from Rajiv Joseph has its world premiere at the Taper.

Archduke World premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s dark comedy about three men in 1914 Belgrade whose actions help spark WWI. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends June 4. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.

Blank Brian Stanton’s solo drama about being adopted as a child; followed by Patti Hawn performing readings from her memoir “Good Girls Don’t.” The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $20. (818) 763-5990.

State Fair Musical Theatre Guild closes its season with Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein’s classic about a farm family’s visit to the 1946 Iowa state fair. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.

The Folk-Rock Project First reading of a new musical-in-progress featuring classic songs from the 1960s-70s. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Mon., 7 p.m.; Tue., 2 and 7 p.m. $20. (805) 667-2900.

Actually The line between consensual sex and sexual assault on a college campus is explored in Anna Ziegler’s new drama. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends June 11. $60-$82. (310) 208-5454.

Dinner With Friends Donald Margulies’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play about marriage, divorce, etc. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Wed., 8 p.m.; ends May 28. $25, $27. (310) 512-6030.

Amos Workshop production of an immersive musical thriller about an American adrift in modern-day Ukraine. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 14. $20. (213) 389-3856.

The Designated Mourner Wallace Shawn, Deborah Eisenberg and Larry Pine star in Shawn’s drama about three artist-intellectuals in a nation edging toward totalitarianism; André Gregory directs. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 21. $40-$55. (213) 237-2800.

Audra McDonald The six-time Tony winner shares songs and stories with host and pianist Seth Rudetsky. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7 and 9:30 p.m. $50-$125. (310) 746-4000.

Good People David Lindsay-Abaire’s dramedy about a working-class single mother in South Boston. Kentwood Players, Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 17. $18, $20. (310) 645-5156.

Lucky Stiff A man goes to great lengths to claim an inheritance in Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical mystery-comedy. Actors Co-op, David Schall Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends June 18. $20-$34; student rush tickets available. (323) 462-8460.

The Lyons L.A. premiere of Nicky Silver’s comedy-drama about a dysfunctional family trying to keep it together in the face of the father’s terminal cancer. The Road on Lankershim, 5108 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 1. $17.50, $34. (818) 761-8838.

The Sweetheart Deal The Latino Theater Company presents Diane Rodriguez’s new fact-based drama about the early days of the United Farm Workers movement. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Tom Bradley Theatre, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 4. $22-$52. (866) 811-4111.

Cyrano de Bergerac Rostand’s classic romantic swashbuckler about a French swordsman with a very large nose. Archway Studio/Theatre, 10509 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 11. $30. (818) 980-7529.

Fancy Nancy, The Musical Family-friendly show based on the children’s books. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 2 and 6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m.; ends May 28. $16-$25; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.

It’s a Miracle Comic Julie Goldman stars in this topical solo show. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 860-7300.

The Monster Builder Two young architects meet their architectural idol in Amy Freed’s comedy. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends June 4. $22 and up. (714) 708-5555.

Species Native to California Dorothy Fortenberry’s new drama, inspired by Chekhov and Mexican folklore, about a family-owned Mendocino County vineyard; in English with some Spanish. IAMA Theatre Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 7 p.m.; ends June 11. $30. (323) 380-8843.

S.T.A.G.E.: Idols & Icons HIV/AIDS fundraiser celebrates Sondheim, Fosse, David Bowie, Prince, et al. Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $40-$250. (800) 653-8000.

MOMentum Place Mother’s Day celebration features aerialists, circus performers, dancers and musicians. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$30. (310) 455-2322.