The week ahead in L.A. theater, Dec. 10-17: Impro Theatre's 'Jane Austen UnScripted' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Alisan Porter and Friends The Season 10 winner of “The Voice” and special guests perform in this cabaret show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25-$50; food and drink minimums apply. (866) 468-3399.

A Christmas Carol Parson’s Nose Theater stages the Dickens classic. The Parson’s Nose Abbey, 95 N. Marengo Ave., Suite 110, Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $10-$20. (626) 403-7667.

Darkness to Light: A Celebration of the Winter Solstice With Get Lit! Young poets and storytellers perform. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$30. (310) 746-4000.

A Good Day at Auschwitz Fundraiser features Stephen Tobolowsky and Alan Mandell reenacting a story from Tobolowsky’s new book, “My Adventures With God.” The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 5:30 p.m. $40. (818) 761-8838.

Studio: Fall 2017 New works and works-in-progress by local theater artists, dancers, musicians, etc. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sun-Mon., 8:30 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800.

Bus Stop Staged reading of William Inge’s classic drama about assorted characters at a snowed-in diner. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.

Rapid Development Series: Season 4 Competition-style reading series features new works by local playwrights under 30. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Mon.-Tue., next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. Free. (323) 663-1525.

Reykjavik Celebration Theatre offers a staged reading of Steve Yockey’s collection of vignettes about tourists interacting with locals in Iceland. West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

Beauty and the Beast — A Christmas Rose Family-friendly update of the classic tale, in the style of a traditional British Panto. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Wed.-Thu., 7 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $29 and up. (626) 449-7360.

The Broadway Princess Party “Cinderella’s” Laura Osnes, “Beauty and the Beast’s” Susan Egan and “Aladdin’s” Courtney Reed share songs and stories. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89 and up. (714) 556-2787.

La Víspera Holiday show based on the stories of members of the local immigrant community. 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $2.40. (213) 745-6516.

Miracle on 34th Street Live staging of the original 1947 Christmas-themed radio play; with Alfred Molina and “Fraiser’s” Peri Gilpin. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $25-$65. (626) 356-7529.

Titanique in Concert Celine Dion impersonator Marla Mindelle and company recount the tale of the Titanic in this mix of music and comedy. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7 p.m. $20-$55. (310) 746-4000.

A Very Merry MagicMania Illusionist Albie Selznick (“Smoke and Mirrors”) hosts a holiday edition of this showcase for award-winning magicians and variety acts. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $40. (818) 558-7000.

Clint Holmes The veteran singer-songwriter performs standards and more. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7 p.m. $20-$50. (310) 746-4000.

The Hit Men Rock ’N’ Roll + Christmas Classics Classic hits and holiday favorites. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $35-$75. (562) 916-8500.

Jane Austen UnScripted Impro Theatre improvises tales inspired by the early 19th century English novelist. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $45. (310) 434-3200.

Winter Fete and Telethon Rogue Artists Ensemble stages its fourth holiday variety show. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$50. www.bootlegtheater.org.

The Klezmatics: Happy, Joyous Hanukkah The musical group celebrates the Jewish holiday and Yiddish culture. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $33-$68. (818) 677-3000.

Love Actually in Concert For the Record stages a musical celebration of the holiday-themed 2003 romantic comedy. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7 and 9 p.m. $20-$55. (310) 746-4000.

The O’Jays’ Holiday Show The veteran R&B group performs seasonal tunes and classic hits. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Dr., Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $70-$110. (562) 916-8500.

A Piece of My Mind Writer-performer Eric Barr, who survived a series of devastating strokes, shares his story in this benefit show. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $50. (323) 663-1525.

Rocky the Renegade Reindeer Reindeer go on strike on Christmas Eve in this family-friendly holiday tale. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $10. (818) 763-5990.

Back From Broadway Lindsay Mendez (“Wicked,” “Godspell”) performs as part of Musical Theatre West’s “Broadway in Concert” series. Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $50-$120. (562) 856-1999.

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show The veteran gospel group performs with the Preservation Hall Legacy Horns and singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29.50-$59.50. (310) 825-2101.

Eden According to Eve Jewish Women’s Theatre re-imagines the stories of Old Testament heroines and villainesses. The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., No. 102, Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m. $40. (800) 838-3006.