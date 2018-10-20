Review: Mixing old, young, and those in-between, Gob Squad's improvisational antics at REDCAT demand to be seen

Throughout 90 well-executed minutes, Thom, Bastien and Patten primarily play the role of artists-creators. Sparse pastel costumes, floral arrangements, picture frames and mirrors are the only props. For material, they look to the three young and three older actors, using their bodies and talents to create still life and portrait “paintings,” sculptures, performance art, storytelling and, as they call it, “one of those long video pieces you see in a museum that loops and you can’t tell if it has a beginning or an end.”