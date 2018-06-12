Lesley Manville and Jeremy Irons fill 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' with sorrow and savagery

Manville (working with the precision she demonstrated in her Oscar-nominated performance in “Phantom Thread”) permits us to sympathize with her character over her lonely marriage to a touring ham who would rather be gabbing away with his pals in a barroom than making a real home with her. But she doesn’t let Mary off the hook by diminishing her flaws or excusing her delusions. She is a Tyrone through and through, which is to say she’s as much an accomplice as a victim.