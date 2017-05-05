'Big Little Lies 2'? Adam Scott's not so sure that a sequel would be a good idea

Pretty much from the moment HBO’s “Big Little Lies” wrapped up last month, revealing who lived, who died and the proper way to throw an amazing picnic on a Monterey beach (pack lots of wine!), viewers have been clamoring for an encore. Star and producer Reese Witherspoon urged fans to “Facebook [“Big Little Lies” novelist] Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see ‘Big Little Lies 2.’”

So, naturally, when Adam Scott, who played Witherspoon’s very chill husband, Ed, stopped by The Times recently to talk about the show, we had to ask: Are you ready for another go-around? He expressed enthusiasm but also some ambivalence.

“A lot was left unsaid,” Scott notes. “But there’s also something great about that being the end as well. It’s a terrific ending.… I think it’s cool to end on such an ambiguous note.”

Some of that ambiguity has to do with the tension between Ed and Witherspoon’s Madeline. She’s had an affair, which Ed kind of knows about. And yet, there he is on stage, at the big Trivia Night gala, making like “Blue Hawaii” Elvis, singing “The Wonder of You.”

“He chose that song for specific reason … to speak directly to his wife,” Scott says. “Things sort of come to a head there at the party and I think Ed’s suspicions that he didn’t want to fully explore for fear of what he might learn, the tipping point finally came when he walked into the party and he put it all together. And I think in the process of singing that song, he found his love for his wife again.”

That’s the power of the King for you. Elsewhere in the interview, Scott spoke about why that wasn’t actually him singing “The Wonder of You,” though he does enjoy karaoke nights at home with the family. (“Within the confines of my house, fine, anywhere else it would be tragic,” he explains.) Also: If he could pull off singing one U2 song, it would be this one. Play us out, Bono.

You can watch the full interview here.

See the most-read stories this hour »

Adam Scott says he's heard rumblings that 'Big Little Lies' may not be such a 'limited' series after all Adam Scott says that while there was no talk during the making of HBO's "Big Little Lies" that it would extend beyond its planned seven-episode arc, another season may not be out of the question. Adam Scott says that while there was no talk during the making of HBO's "Big Little Lies" that it would extend beyond its planned seven-episode arc, another season may not be out of the question. See more videos

Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption 'The Fate of the Furious' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang reviews "The Fate of the Furious," directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood and Nathalie Emmanuel. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Emmy Chat: Why Minnie Driver’s so committed to her 'Speechless' family Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Minnie Driver talks about her role as fearless mom Maya, showing disability on-screen and the irreverent comedy on "Speechless." Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character.

glenn.whipp@latimes.com

Twitter: @glennwhipp