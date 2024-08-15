Kaley Cuoco, who swore to ‘never get married again,’ is engaged to boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco says she feels “grateful for every road that led me straight to” her now-fiancé Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares baby girl Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco is ready to tie the knot again, just two years after she publicly swore off marriage.

The “Fight Attendant” and “Big Bang Theory” star announced Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend and “Mank” actor Tom Pelphrey in a series of photos and videos shared to her Instagram story. Showing off a dazzling engagement ring on her finger in one story, Cuoco reflected on “what a wild, beautiful journey life can be.”

“Grateful for every road that led me straight to you @tommypelphrey,” she wrote. Cuoco also shared several black-and-white photos of the small family that she and Pelphrey share. The actors share a baby girl, Matilda.

In 2022, Kuoco, 38, confirmed her relationship to the “incredible” “Ozark” and “Banshee” actor, 42. “To know you, is to truly adore you,” the Oh Norman dog-brand owner wrote in a July 2022 Instagram post celebrating Pelphrey’s birthday. Months before making it Instagram official, the Emmy nominees were seen together at producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. They also took their romance to the red carpet with appearances at the Emmys in 2022 and the Golden Globe Awards in January 2023, among other entertainment events.

Cuoco announced she and Pelphrey were expecting their first child together in October 2022, and welcomed baby Matilda in March 2023. While celebrating Matilda’s birth, Cuoco wrote on Instagram, “@tommypelphrey I didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

The “Big Bang Theory” alum’s marriage to Pelphrey would be her third. She was first married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, but they separated in September 2015 after less than two years. After that, Cuoco split from Olympic equestrian Karl Cook in September 2021, after three years of marriage.

Just months after her most recent divorce, Cuoco made another type of vow. “I will never get married again,” she told Glamour in a cover story published in April 2022.

“Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,” she said at the time, before clarifying she wasn’t entirely anti-love.

She added: “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”