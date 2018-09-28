AFI Fest announces galas ... will new Eastwood movie be added?

As Times film critic Justin Chang notes in his review, “Monsters and Men,” directed by newcomer Reinaldo Marcus Green, “recognizes that silence, though often used to shield acts of cowardice and complicity, can also be a powerful and eloquent language of protest. The final shot is thrilling in the way it embraces optimism while rejecting sentimentality, and it fittingly ends with the camera still in motion, as though inviting the audience to complete the gesture.”