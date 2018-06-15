Ten Emmy contenders that shouldn't slip through the cracks

With five first-year drama shows nominated last year and “Game of Thrones” returning and “The Americans” departing with a richly rewarding final season, there’s not much room here for newcomers. But I’d gladly switch out the confounding “Westworld” for BBC America’s twisted and weird “Killing Eve,” which started out looking like a spy series and turned into a love story between a female assassin (Jodie Comer) and the MI5 officer (Sandra Oh) tracking her. The show’s gender reversals have been satisfying but the greatness of “Killing Eve” lies in the surprising ways it has developed its two main characters. The unsettling last moments of its season finale suggest that creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is just getting started. Emmy voters would do well to reward it right out of the gate.