2024 Emmy nominations list: Live updates

The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning.

Today’s the day: The 2024 Emmy nominations are upon us.

Emmy-winning actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will announce the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday. Follow along right here for the complete list.

Among the shows expected to earn nominations is FX’s “The Bear,” which swept the comedy field at the strike-delayed 2023-but-in-2024 Emmy Awards held in January. There is also a good chance that Ralph and her “Abbott Elementary” colleagues will be recognized by the Television Academy once again. (As a result of the dual actors’ and writers’ strikes, there will be fewer nominees this year because there were fewer shows submitted for awards.)

On the drama side, “Shōgun,” another FX series, is expected to receive multiple nominations. The epic jidaigeki, or Japanese period drama, was initially released as a limited series but recently was renewed for two more seasons to expand the story beyond that of the James Clavell novel on which it is based.

The limited series category is always competitive, and among the top contenders are two familiar anthology series that had very strong seasons: HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country” and FX’s “Fargo.” Also in contention is Netflix’s buzzy “Baby Reindeer.”

For more nomination predictions, you can check out Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp’s final picks or see what the Envelope’s Buzzmeter panel has prognosticated.

This story will be updated.