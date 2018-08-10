How could the Emmys have missed these award-worthy moments?

OK, we get it that forcing actors to wear warm, fuzzy hats during scenes that take place in a frozen wasteland might make them harder to see or muss their perfect coifs. But at some point, verisimilitude counts: If you want us to believe your characters might die of exposure and hypothermia, we need to see folks on shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Lost in Space" with some kind of head covering. That's one reason AMC’s "The Terror" works so well: Those Arctic-bound explorers looked truly frozen and were, for the most part, realistically clad.