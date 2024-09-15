2024 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai in FX’s “Shōgun.” The series has already broken the record for the most Emmy wins by a show in a single year.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are here at last.

The awards, presented by the Television Academy, honor the best of television from the 2023-2024 season. The 76th edition of the ceremony, slated to air on ABC beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific, comes just months after 75th edition, which was held in January after being delayed by the dual Hollywood strikes.

On the comedy side, leading the nominations is FX’s “The Bear,” which swept the major awards in January for its first season. Last week, the show’s second season won seven awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including guest acting awards for Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis. It’s favored to win the top prize for comedy series again. “The Bear” could also break the record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year, a record it set previously for its first season with 10.

In the drama category, another FX series, “Shōgun,” the historical Japanese-set epic based on James Clavell’s novel, is expected to win big. It has already broken the record for the most Emmys won by a series in a single year, earning 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys, including guest actor in a drama. It’s nominated in the drama series, writing, directing and several acting categories.



Also expected to have a big night is the limited series “Baby Reindeer,” Netflix’s dark British drama about a bartender and aspiring comedian named Donny Dunn who is stalked by an eccentric woman he meets at the pub where he works. It’s based on Richard Gadd’s autobiographical one-man show, and he’s nominated for acting and writing awards.

Here are the winners so far, including several previously announced at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Television movie

Winner: “Quiz Lady”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

“Scoop”

“Unfrosted”

Guest actor in a drama series

Winner: Néstor Carbonell, “Shōgun”

Paul Dano, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Tracy Letts, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”

John Turturro, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Guest actress in a drama series

Winner: Michaela Coel, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Sarah Paulson, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Parker Posey, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Matthew Broderick, “Only Murders in the Building”

Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Night Live”

Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”

Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”

Will Poulter, “The Bear”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Winner: Jaime Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Olivia Colman, “The Bear”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Drama series

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Limited series

“Baby Reindeer”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Limited series / TV movie lead actress

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Limited series / TV movie lead actor

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Limited series / TV movie supporting actress

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Limited series / TV movie supporting actor

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: North Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” “Black Mirror”

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” “Fargo”

Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” “Fellow Travelers”

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Issa López, “Part 6,” “True Detective: North Country”

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” “Baby Reindeer”

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” “Fargo”

Gus Van Sant, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” “Lessons in Chemistry”

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Issa López, “True Detective: North Country”

Drama lead actress

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Drama lead actor

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Drama supporting actress

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Drama supporting actor

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Directing for a drama series

Hiro Murai, “First Date,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Crimson Sky,” “Shōgun”

Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” “Slow Horses”

Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” “The Crown”

Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” “The Morning Show”

Writing for a drama series

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner; “The End,” “Fallout”

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover; “First Date,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks; “Anjin,” “Shōgun”

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente; “Crimson Sky,” “Shōgun”

Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” “Slow Horses”

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare; “The Ritz,” “The Crown”

Comedy lead actress

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Comedy lead actor

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows,”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Comedy supporting actress

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy supporting actor

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” “Abbott Elementary”

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means; “Orlando,” “Girls5eva”

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky; “Bulletproof,” “Hacks”

Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo; “Fishes,” “The Bear”

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider; “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good,” “The Other Two”

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn; “Pride Parade,” “What We Do in the Shadows”

Directing for a comedy series

Randall Einhorn, “Party,” “Abbott Elementary”

Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” “Hacks”

Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” “The Bear”

Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” “The Bear”

Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” “The Gentlemen”

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

