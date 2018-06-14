There's no escaping politics in these Emmy races

But TV is cyclical and, three years later, there’s a bit of a scramble to fill out this category. Among last year’s nominated shows, “Billy on the Street” is gone and the terrific “Documentary Now!” is on break. Among the newcomers, TruTV’s “At Home With Amy Sedaris” stands out for its silly and often bizarre sendup of TV home shows and the kooky brilliance of its host. It’d also be a fine time to reward Comedy Central’s absurdist docu-reality series “Nathan for You,” which has evolved over the course of four seasons to the point where documentarian Errol Morris gushes that it’s “unfathomably great.” Nominating Nathan Fielder and Sedaris in the same year would justify keeping this category around for another year or two.