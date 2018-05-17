Emmys could bring an interesting mix of old and new

The announcement that another "Saturday Night Live" pair, Michael Che and Colin Jost, would host this year's Emmys wasn't greeted with much enthusiasm. But with "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels and his deep connections on board as executive producer, this show could be fascinating. The range of outcomes — like "Saturday Night Live" itself from week to week — is massive. Making judicious use of the hosts' castmates will be key. Less Alec Baldwin, more Kate McKinnon (why isn't she hosting?) should be the operating principle. If Michaels can have some fun with the format, it could be a memorable show for all the right reasons.