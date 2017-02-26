ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017
Casey Affleck wins lead actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'

Glenn Whipp
Casey Affleck won the lead acting Oscar for his aching, inward turn as a man resigned to grief in “Manchester by the Sea.”

It is Affleck’s first Oscar. He was also nominated in the supporting actor category for the 2007 film “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”

Affleck was visibly shocked when actress Brie Larson read his name and didn’t fully recover when he reached the stage, exhaling loudly. 

He thanked “Manchester” writer-director Kenneth Lonergan who “made this part” and also fellow nominee Denzel Washington, whom Affleck said was "the first person who taught me how to act.”

“I just met him for the first time tonight,” Affleck said. “Thank you.”

glenn.whipp@latimes.com

Twitter: @glennwhipp

