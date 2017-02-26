Casey Affleck wins lead actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'

Casey Affleck won the lead acting Oscar for his aching, inward turn as a man resigned to grief in “Manchester by the Sea.”

It is Affleck’s first Oscar. He was also nominated in the supporting actor category for the 2007 film “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”

Affleck was visibly shocked when actress Brie Larson read his name and didn’t fully recover when he reached the stage, exhaling loudly.

He thanked “Manchester” writer-director Kenneth Lonergan who “made this part” and also fellow nominee Denzel Washington, whom Affleck said was "the first person who taught me how to act.”

“I just met him for the first time tonight,” Affleck said. “Thank you.”

See the most-read stories this hour »

Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption A sneak peek at the Oscars' Governors Ball preparations This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

glenn.whipp@latimes.com

Twitter: @glennwhipp