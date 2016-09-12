Desiigner arraigned on two misdemeanors, not felonies; gun charge is dropped

“Panda” rapper Desiigner was reportedly released from jail Saturday after being arraigned on a couple of misdemeanors — none of which was a gun charge — stemming from a Thursday road-rage incident in Manhattan.

The Kanye West protege born Sidney Royel Selby III had been arrested on suspicion of four felonies and was originally charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and possession of a controlled substance, police said Friday.

However, police who searched the Cadillac Escalade in which Desiigner had been riding with three friends and a hired driver found no weapon, the New York Daily News reported Saturday.

The 19-year-old was arraigned on misdemeanor drug possession and menacing charges and released without having to post bail, Rolling Stone said.

On Thursday night, police told The Times, someone called 911 to report that a passenger in a white Escalade had allegedly stepped out of the SUV during a traffic-related argument, flicked a lighted cigarette and brandished a gun at another motorist, then fled the scene in the vehicle. The passengers, including Desiigner, were arrested a few blocks away from the alleged incident.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported Monday that the 302 pills police found in the Escalade were all steroids that belonged to the driver. Everyone in the vehicle has been charged with possession, the site said.

The 42-year-old driver, Scott Siegel, had his bail set at $5,000 after he was arraigned on two drug-related felony counts plus two forgery charges in connection with carrying fake active-duty firefighter plaques in the car, the Daily News said.

On Sunday, Desiigner posted a gleeful (and profanity-filled) video on social media, captioning it, “They tried …” Rapper Tyga also posted a video showing himself with Desiigner out shopping, flashing stacks of cash.

The rapper is due back in New York Criminal Court on Oct. 13, according to a New York court database.

Caption Natalie Portman: 'It was nice to approach Jackie Kennedy as a person, as opposed to an icon' Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. Most know Jackie Kennedy as an icon. Natalie Portman wanted to approach her first as a person. Caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt on taking the role of Edward Snowden Joseph Gordon-Levitt was warned that portraying Edward Snowden was risky. He took the role anyway. Joseph Gordon-Levitt was warned that portraying Edward Snowden was risky. He took the role anyway.

Follow Christie D’Zurilla on Twitter @theCDZ.

ALSO

Gavin Rossdale and Elin Nordegren have allegedly gone on a date. Together.

Kanye West protege Desiigner arrested on drug and weapon charges in New York

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears do what they want at the mall because they're big celebrities