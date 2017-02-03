Kim Kardashian testifies to French investigators about Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has reportedly spent days testifying to French authorities about the October armed robbery in which she and her jewels were targeted and her life was threatened.

Investigators in the case paid a quasi-house call to the reality TV star Wednesday and Thursday, coming to America to meet her at a midtown hotel in New York City to debrief her further about the Paris crime, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that Kardashian was being tapped to identify two of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the crime. Her testimony would wrap up Friday, the site said.

“It’s mentally exhausting for her to rehash all the details of that awful morning, but she wants the people responsible to get punished,” a source told People. She met with a French judge and attorneys Wednesday morning and was glad that she didn’t have to go to Paris for the case, the source said.

Per French legal custom, victims don’t have to testify in person or go through cross-examination, TMZ said. According to People’s source, Kardashian was heading back to Los Angeles on Friday.

A “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” promo released this week shows a post-robbery Kardashian telling her sisters, “We have to have a security guard outside of all of our homes, 24/7.” So yes, that will be part of the upcoming season of the show, which premieres March 5.

Kardashian, sans hubby Kanye West, warmed up for the legal briefing with a four-day family vacation in Costa Rica that included Scott Disick drama. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy and former boyfriend apparently disappeared from the family compound to spend time at a hotel with a woman an Us Weekly source said was “someone he barely knows.” He bailed out a day early.

While Kim was talking to legal types in New York, Scott was spotted cozied up with model types in Miami. Which would you rather?

Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Chelsea Handler and the women's march Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Chelsea Handler says women should not have to fight for their rights all over again. Caption Sag Awards bronze statuettes SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) SAG Awards statuettes are cast from molten bronze metal at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Bell, Liz W. Garcia on 'Lifeguard': Sundance Film Festival Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance. Kristen Bell and director Liz W. Garcia discuss the film "Lifeguard" at Sundance.

cdz@latimes.com

@theCDZ

ALSO

Security footage appears to show suspects in Kim Kardashian's robbery

Johnny Depp caused his own money problems, his former business managers allege

Kim Kardashian's robbery ordeal, from begging for her life to dealing with the aftermath