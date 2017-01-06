Lamar Odom is out of rehab. Next stop: reality TV?

Lamar Odom is ready to post up for the next chapter in his life: The 37-year-old former NBA player has reportedly completed a monthlong substance-abuse program at a rehab facility in San Diego and checked out Thursday.

“He’s doing great and he’s happy. He’s heading home to L.A.,” a source told People. “He has the support of friends and family and his kids visited him last week.” Odom posted a shot of himself with his kids online a week ago.

Odom was reportedly clean when he went into the substance-abuse treatment program, but according to TMZ he was concerned that the double hit of the anniversary of his infant son’s 2006 death and the finalization of his divorce would push him back to drugs.

“He is clean. This is a precautionary measure,” a source told People in December. Odom almost died in October 2015 after overdosing on alcohol, cocaine and an herbal sexual supplement and as of this past July was still drinking.

However, he was “surprisingly clear-headed” in an interview he did for “The Doctors” before he checked in for care, Dr. Travis Stork said last month. The full interview, which appears to include info from Odom about his continued drinking after the 2015 OD, was to air “once he’s out of treatment,” Stork said.

On Thursday afternoon, while he was out post-rehab shopping in Beverly Hills, Odom told TMZ that he “might do a reality show,” which is in line with a rumor that popped up as he was entering rehab in mid-December. A source told People at the time that such a project would “be about his life, recovery — all about him.”

So presumably no Kardashians will come along for the televised ride, though he told TMZ that, sure, he’d be in touch with them.

“I'll speak to my wife. My ex-wife," he said, describing his relationship with Khloe Kardashian as “cordial.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Khloe was busy promoting her newer model — er, her new man, 25-year-old Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as a candidate for the NBA All-Star Game’s Eastern Conference team.

Don’t look, Lamar. Just. Don’t. Look.

